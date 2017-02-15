Because I said I would Akron - February Meetup

Because I said I would is an international social movement and nonprofit dedicated to the betterment of humanity through promises made and kept. The Akron Chapter helps our community become stronger by volunteering regularly as a team. But teams are only as strong as the people they are made of.

Meetups consist of individual promises, learning topics, and announcements regarding upcoming Unified Promises.

Individual Promises:

As we help our community together, our members also look to improve as individuals through personal promises. Our chapter meetups provide a network of accountability and support in a fun and engaging team environment.

Learning Topics:

In order to grow as individuals and find ways to help our community, we need to learn and increase our awareness about the world around us. Our chapter meetups also provide thought-provoking learning opportunities, like stress management, the courage of “no,” and the power of word choice.

Unified Promises:

Our Chapter provides a platform for members to identify and assess the needs in our community. Then we design impactful promises to meet those needs. They can be something as simple as committing to a certain number of hours cleaning up a neighborhood park, to volunteering to help a local nonprofit’s ongoing efforts, to larger projects like welcoming refugees to the area or hosting a drive to sign up bone marrow donors.

We Want You!

Come join us for our next meetup, located on the University of Akron campus at:

Bierce Library

302 Buchtel Commons, Room 274 (on the second floor)

Akron, OH 44325

As always, we provide snacks and beverages!

Attendees to Chapter meetups must be 18 years or older. Please follow us on Facebook URL and feel free to post your questions to our Akron Chapter FB page!

Because I said I would is a 501c3 non-profit.