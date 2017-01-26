Beneath the Waves Film Festival

This is a unique student- and scientist-run film festival that promotes ocean conservation and science communication through short documentaries. Each film tells its own story about marine science or marine conservation efforts, as well as following the research of today’s active marine science community. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Free, but reservations are required. www.beneaththewaves.org.