Bicentennial Sounds

Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas 330 University Dr. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

In honor of the 200th Anniversary of the founding of Zoar by German Separatists in 1817, Historic Zoar Village is partnering with the Philharmonic to bring you an afternoon of music, food and objects from Historic Zoar’s collection. Join us for Historic Zoar’s kickoff event for a year of celebration in honor of the Bicentennial! A cash bar, dessert bar and appetizers will be served. Immediately following the event, the Tuscarawas Philharmonic will be performing "Violin and Vocal Virtuosity"

Tickets for the Gala and concert are required. Please note that this event is located at the Performing Arts Center at the Kent State University- Tuscarawas Campus located at 330 University Dr NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas 330 University Dr. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Concerts & Live Music

