The Big Love Network is proud to announce that our 4th annual Big Love Festival will take place on April 1, 2017 from 10 am to 10 pm at The Well CDC. Big Love Festival is a transformational placemaking festival for & by the people of Akron, aimed at highlighting artists, healing practitioners, organizations, musicians, and local food & craft vendors, all while fostering leadership & authentic collaboration as we seek to build community & compassion. Bounce Beyond, this year’s theme, envisions an Akron that uses what it has to heal itself. What does it mean to be in a post-industrial, post-modern, midwest city? How do we learn to support & heal our city with what we have?

• Main Stage Music with MC Ace Epps • The Admirables, Zach & The Bright Lights,

Umojah Nation, Ray Flanagan & The Authorities, Druk Fusion Band,

Theron Brown Trio, A-Minus, & Gretchen Pleuss •

• Grassroots Stage with MC Nicole Mullet • Angie Haze, African Connection, Eriq Troi,

Poetry by Steve Brightman,Theresa Göttl Brightman, Jessica Kasik, & Jennifer Cline •

• DJ Campfire Room - Silent Disco • Moonhawk, DJ Kevin Richards, DJ Chaka, & BAT •