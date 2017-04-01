Big Love Festival

to Google Calendar - Big Love Festival - 2017-04-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Love Festival - 2017-04-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Love Festival - 2017-04-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Big Love Festival - 2017-04-01 10:00:00

The Well CDC 647 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304

The Big Love Network is proud to announce that our 4th annual Big Love Festival will take place on April 1, 2017 from 10 am to 10 pm at The Well CDC. Big Love Festival is a transformational placemaking festival for & by the people of Akron, aimed at highlighting artists, healing practitioners, organizations, musicians, and local food & craft vendors, all while fostering leadership & authentic collaboration as we seek to build community & compassion. Bounce Beyond, this year’s theme, envisions an Akron that uses what it has to heal itself. What does it mean to be in a post-industrial, post-modern, midwest city? How do we learn to support & heal our city with what we have?

• Main Stage Music with MC Ace Epps • The Admirables, Zach & The Bright Lights,

Umojah Nation, Ray Flanagan & The Authorities, Druk Fusion Band,

Theron Brown Trio, A-Minus, & Gretchen Pleuss •

• Grassroots Stage with MC Nicole Mullet • Angie Haze, African Connection, Eriq Troi,

Poetry by Steve Brightman,Theresa Göttl Brightman, Jessica Kasik, & Jennifer Cline •

• DJ Campfire Room - Silent Disco • Moonhawk, DJ Kevin Richards, DJ Chaka, & BAT •

Info

The Well CDC 647 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304 View Map

Festivals & Fairs

Visit Event Website

3308585508

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Big Love Festival - 2017-04-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Love Festival - 2017-04-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Love Festival - 2017-04-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Big Love Festival - 2017-04-01 10:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

March 17, 2017

Saturday

March 18, 2017

Sunday

March 19, 2017

Monday

March 20, 2017

Tuesday

March 21, 2017

Wednesday

March 22, 2017

Thursday

March 23, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search