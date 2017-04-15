BLU Jazz+ presents Althea René

This Detroit soul and jazz flutist and Billboard chart-topping sensation brings her band to the Rubber City in a BLU debut.$25-$30.
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
