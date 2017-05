This legendary contemporary jazz saxophonist and Billboard chart-topping recording artist blazes back into the Rubber City in support of his popular new album, “Blackstreams” on Affable Records, for two unforgettable nights. BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 7 and 9:30 p.m. $40/Advance; $45/Door. www.blujazzakron.com.