Enjoy a casual beer- and wine-tasting from local breweries as you stroll through the zoo after hours. Tastings are included, and full-size beers will be available for purchase at $4 each. Additional tasting cards are $10. This is event is for adults 21 and over only. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 6:30-10:30 p.m. $16-$33. www.akronzoo.org.