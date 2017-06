Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series offers live music all summer in Cuyahoga Valley National Park! From chamber music to outdoor jam sessions, we’ve got something for every music enthusiast:

Hailed as ambassadors for chamber music, the award-winning Cavani String Quartet is bringing its thirty-year legacy of brilliant, passionate musicianship to your national park.

$20 adults, $15 Conservancy members $10 students, children 10 and under free

Doors open at 2 p.m