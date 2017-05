Now in its 50th consecutive year of touring, Chicago continues to be a true ambassador for its beloved hometown. The legendary rock and roll band with horns celebrated its 50th anniversary as a band this year and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $60-$100. www.uakron.edu.