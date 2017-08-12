Civil War Reenactment 2017

Thousands of visitors and reenactors flock to Hale Farm & Village annually for this popular summertime event—the largest annual Civil War reenactment in Ohio. Meet soldiers, cavalry, and civilians. Hear the sounds of battle and smell the gunpowder. Shake hands with President Lincoln or shop for a hoopskirt. Don’t miss the excitement!

Hale Farm is open 10:00am-5:00pm

$10 adults; $5 youth 3-12; members free (tickets go on sale in July)