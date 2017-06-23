Cleveland All Stars Homecoming Show Weekend

June 23 - June 25

$10 - $75

Tickets now available for purchase online! See below to get yours today!

In celebration of the Western Reserve Historical Society’s 150th Anniversary, the Cleveland History Center and Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum are proud to present the Cleveland All Stars Homecoming Show Weekend, taking place June 23rd – 25th, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

A continued tradition of showcasing Cleveland and Northeast Ohio-made vehicles, the 2017 event will take place in University Circle, Cleveland’s premier cultural neighborhood, and feature programming for participants and friends throughout the weekend. Many of Northeast Ohio’s automobile manufacturers will be on display throughout the weekend. The juried show on June 24th will feature the following:

• Any vehicle produced by a Cleveland or Northeast Ohio automobile manufacturer between 1890 and 1932.

• White brand motor vehicles up to 1980.

• Any vehicle with coachwork by a Cleveland or Northeast Ohio coach building firm.

• Any vehicle produced by a non-Northeast Ohio automobile manufacturer, but assembled in a Northeast Ohio facility between 1914 and 1970.

We welcome you to join us in our celebration of Northeast Ohio’s automobile manufacturing legacy. All registered vehicle exhibitors receive two complimentary passes to all Cleveland All Stars Kickoff and Daytime Events. Special Pricing for Euclid Tavern Happy Dog and Descendants Dinner available for registered vehicle exhibitors.