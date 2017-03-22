Close to Home

The Courtyard Marriott 41 Furnace St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Please join us for a quaint cocktail hour, hosted in Akron, engaging Coleman leadership with Akron community members in order to increase overall awareness about Coleman's mission in Summit County. It will be a business casual networking setting at the trendy Courtyard Marriot downtown, with a brief presentation about Coleman and its partnership with Akron as well as a word from University of Akron student, Tyler Jones.

The Courtyard Marriott 41 Furnace St., Akron, Ohio 44308

3306766832

