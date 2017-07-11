Critter Tuesday

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601

See, learn, and experience wildlife up-close! It might be a baby possum, raccoon, turtles, owls, or a combination of critters!

Cloverfield Wildlife Rehabilitators will bring some live animals to share with Beech Creek Garden visitors on the second Tuesday in June, July and August. The experts from Cloverfield will engage you in learning about some of Ohio's beautiful animals.

We will meet under the pavilion in front of the Visitor Center. This event is included in the summertime Park General Admission which is $6 per person, and $5 for seniors (ages 65 and older). Ages 0-2 are free, and Beech Creek members are free.

Clover Field Wildlife Care, Inc. is a non-profit wildlife rehabilitation facility dedicated to the healing of injured and orphaned wild animals. Some animals that come to the care facility cannot be returned to the wild and become an education ambassador to help the public learn about their needs.

