Cuyahoga Falls Chamber of Commerce March Luncheon

Join us at the Chamber of Commerce business leaders Monthly Luncheon the 4th Wednesday of the month as a great way to spend time networking and developing business relationships with fellow business leaders.
Business Introductions
Member Exchange Table
Round Robin Networking
Small Business Member Announcements
New Member WELCOME Plaque Presentation
and so much more!
Luncheon Sponsored by:
Easter Seals Northern Ohio
Family Hearing & Balance Center
BUSINESS SPEAKER INFORMATION:
Ken Babby, Akron RubberDucks
Topic: Bringing Affordable Family Fun to Quakron
Info
Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls 1989 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
please enable javascript to view