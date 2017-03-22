Cuyahoga Falls Chamber of Commerce March Luncheon

Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls 1989 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Join us at the Chamber of Commerce business leaders Monthly Luncheon the 4th Wednesday of the month as a great way to spend time networking and developing business relationships with fellow business leaders.

Business Introductions

Member Exchange Table

Round Robin Networking

Small Business Member Announcements

New Member WELCOME Plaque Presentation

and so much more!

Luncheon Sponsored by:

Easter Seals Northern Ohio

Family Hearing & Balance Center

BUSINESS SPEAKER INFORMATION:

Ken Babby, Akron RubberDucks

Topic: Bringing Affordable Family Fun to Quakron

Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls 1989 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

