Mr. Showtime, Scott, who has been featured on HBO and Comedy Central, hosts his own nationally-syndicated radio show and also happens to be the Guinness World Record Holder for Longest Stand-up Comedy show by an individual at 40 hours and 8 minutes. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Club Velvet, Northfield. 7:30 and 10 p.m. $10-$15.