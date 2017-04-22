Decades Rewind

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main St, Akron, Ohio 44308

Join us for an experience unlike anything you’ve seen or heard before! This brand new theatrical concert features more than 60 songs blended into unique medleys from the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. The most prominent decades in music history bring your memories to life with over 100 costume changes and videos that turn back time.

From Aretha to Zeppelin, Decades Rewind will have you singing along and dancing in the aisles.

Decades Rewind. Your music. Your memories. Your life.

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main St, Akron, Ohio 44308

