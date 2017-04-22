"Decades Rewind"

Google Calendar - "Decades Rewind" - 2017-04-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Decades Rewind" - 2017-04-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Decades Rewind" - 2017-04-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - "Decades Rewind" - 2017-04-22 19:30:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This fully-live concert experience features an eight-piece rock band and six rocking vocalists surrounded by rock and roll stage lighting, poignant videos of American culture and over 100 costume changes. From Abba to Zeppelin, “Decades Rewind” will have you singing along and dancing in your seats for this unforgettable rock musical extravaganza. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $35-$45. www.akroncivic.com.

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map

Google Calendar - "Decades Rewind" - 2017-04-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Decades Rewind" - 2017-04-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Decades Rewind" - 2017-04-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - "Decades Rewind" - 2017-04-22 19:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

April 20, 2017

Friday

April 21, 2017

Saturday

April 22, 2017

Sunday

April 23, 2017

Monday

April 24, 2017

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search