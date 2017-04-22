This fully-live concert experience features an eight-piece rock band and six rocking vocalists surrounded by rock and roll stage lighting, poignant videos of American culture and over 100 costume changes. From Abba to Zeppelin, “Decades Rewind” will have you singing along and dancing in your seats for this unforgettable rock musical extravaganza. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $35-$45. www.akroncivic.com.