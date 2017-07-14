Delivering Stories, an art exhibit

The BOX Gallery 140 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio

The BOX Gallery in Akron is hosting an exhibit called "Delivering Stories" from July 14 - August 19, 2017: The exhibit showcases collage and assemblage art by Karen Koch and Amber McElreath. Meet the artists at the opening reception on Fri., July 14th from 5-8 pm at the BOX Gallery.

Both artists use found objects, paper, and thread to make new art that tells stories and explores human connections.

The BOX Gallery is FREE and open on Friday and Saturday from 12-5pm, plus July 20 (3rd Thursday) 5–9pm, and the Akron Art Walk on August 5 from 5-9 pm.

Visit www.artistsofrubbercity.org for more information.

The BOX Gallery 140 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio
