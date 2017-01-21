Disappearing Four-patch Quilting Class

Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Make a simple quilt that looks complicated with quilt instructor Wendy Lewis. Park Ranger Rebecca Jones Macko will share a brief history of quilting in the valley as you play with fabric color to create your own fiber art.

The Cuyahoga Valley Institute is a series of adult education programs that provide meaningful, immersive opportunities to engage with the valley’s natural surroundings, while promoting a deeper understanding of the history, wildlife and geography of Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Register: forcvnp.org/cvi or 330-657-2909 option 4.

Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map

330-657-2909

