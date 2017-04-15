Disney's Freaky Friday

From the Pulitzer Prize-Winning Songwriters of “Next to Normal” and the Writer of TV’s “Parenthood”

“A polished, peppy, modern fairy tale!” —Washington Post

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before mom’s big wedding. “Freaky Friday,” a new musical comedy based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and hit Disney films, is a hilarious, contemporary update of an American classic in which a mother and daughter really see what it is to be a family and experience each other’s lives first-hand, if only for a day.

Produced by Cleveland Play House. Tickets: $25 – $110.

Call 216.241.6000 or visit clevelandplayhouse.com for tickets and a full list of performances.

Book by Bridget Carpenter

Music by Tom Kitt

Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Based on the novel by Mary Rodgers and the Walt Disney motion pictures

Directed by Christopher Ashley