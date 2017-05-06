Don Drumm Studios & Gallery Spring Show - "Nature Inspired"

to Google Calendar - Don Drumm Studios & Gallery Spring Show - "Nature Inspired" - 2017-05-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Don Drumm Studios & Gallery Spring Show - "Nature Inspired" - 2017-05-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Don Drumm Studios & Gallery Spring Show - "Nature Inspired" - 2017-05-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Don Drumm Studios & Gallery Spring Show - "Nature Inspired" - 2017-05-06 00:00:00

Don Drumm Studios & Gallery 437 Crouse St. , Akron, Ohio 44311

Don Drumm Studios & Gallery is proud to present the large wall panels and smaller works by New Mexican crafts-couple Mitch and A.me Alamag plus dramatic raku pieces by local artist Jack Valentine. Known together as Rokoko Art, Mitch and A.me’s elaborately decorated insect paintings don’t mimic the beauty of nature’s bees and butterflies, but they do rival them. Jack’s vessels burst with colors. Plus Don has created new tables with polished wood slabs and sculpted aluminum legs. Show opening celebration Saturday, May 6 10-5.

Info

Don Drumm Studios & Gallery 437 Crouse St. , Akron, Ohio 44311 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

to Google Calendar - Don Drumm Studios & Gallery Spring Show - "Nature Inspired" - 2017-05-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Don Drumm Studios & Gallery Spring Show - "Nature Inspired" - 2017-05-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Don Drumm Studios & Gallery Spring Show - "Nature Inspired" - 2017-05-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Don Drumm Studios & Gallery Spring Show - "Nature Inspired" - 2017-05-06 00:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search