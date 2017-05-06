Don Drumm Studios & Gallery is proud to present the large wall panels and smaller works by New Mexican crafts-couple Mitch and A.me Alamag plus dramatic raku pieces by local artist Jack Valentine. Known together as Rokoko Art, Mitch and A.me’s elaborately decorated insect paintings don’t mimic the beauty of nature’s bees and butterflies, but they do rival them. Jack’s vessels burst with colors. Plus Don has created new tables with polished wood slabs and sculpted aluminum legs. Show opening celebration Saturday, May 6 10-5.