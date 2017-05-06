Downtown Akron Artwalk

Experience local art, live music and fun for all ages at the award-winning Artwalk in Downtown Akron. The Artwalk is FREE! Venues include galleries located in the Northside District, North High Street, and East & West Market Street.

On the first Saturday of each month the Artwalk features nearly two dozen destinations for art, shopping, dining and entertainment with offerings that fit every budget. Hand-blown glass, pottery, ceramic, paintings, textiles, jewelry and eclectic house wares all dot the footprint of this spectacular monthly event. The participating spaces change every month, as do the exhibitions, food and entertainment. Each month is a unique experience and a wonderful opportunity to meet the artists that make downtown a culturally and artistically vibrant community.

The city of Akron's free trolley service runs the entire route, making shopping convenient and parking painless. Trolley service begins at 5 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. with destinations opening their doors between 5 and 6 p.m. Many Artwalk patrons make a night out of their visit to downtown by enjoying a dinner at a downtown restaurant as they peruse the galleries.