Bring your drawing pad and pencils for an outdoor lesson in drawing. Beginners are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program. Portable chairs and drinking water are recommended. Program will be cancelled during inclement weather. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 9-11 a.m. Free. www.summitmetroparks.org.