Dream to Achieve! The Dreaming of Higher Education 5K is designed to introduce runners to the challenges faced when applying to, attending, and pursuing college. This fun run will benefit The University of Akron DreamAKRON Student Organization, and their collaboration with Kenmore High School students, in an effort to provide the resources they need to attend college. Come out to challenge yourself and support local students. Runners of all paces and abilities are welcome.

DreamAKRON is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization through the University of Akron. Through a combination of tutoring, mentoring, college guidance, college application assistance, academic counseling, college test preparation, college tours, and service, DreamAKRON aims to unlock potential in Akron Public School students and build the Akron professional community, the Honors College, and the community of Akron from within.

Race starts at the Coleman Common! Parking is will be in Shrank North Deck.

Come out Saturday, April 29th for a fun morning of running & walking!

Registration/Check-In: 7:30 a.m.

Race Starts: 8:30 a.m.

Want to know more? Visit one of our pages!

http://dreamakron.weebly.com/

https://www.facebook.com/dreamakron/

Instagram: @DREAMAKRON

Email: DREAMAKRON@gmail.com