Euclid Beach Day

to Google Calendar - Euclid Beach Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Euclid Beach Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Euclid Beach Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Euclid Beach Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00

Cleveland History Center 10825 10825 East Boulevard, Akron, Ohio 44106

Euclid Beach Park Day July 22nd

Unplug and celebrate old fashioned summer fun at the Cleveland History Center! Experience the nostalgia of Euclid Beach Park and the Grand Carousel. Activities include: Midway Games, Face Painting, Make & Take Crafts, Lawn Bowling, unlimited Carousel Rides and more! Bring a few extra bucks for special entertainment and snacks, including hot dogs, Euclid Beach Vanilla Frozen Custard, and Humphrey’s Popcorn Balls.

Info

Cleveland History Center 10825 10825 East Boulevard, Akron, Ohio 44106 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

2167215722

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Euclid Beach Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Euclid Beach Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Euclid Beach Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Euclid Beach Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 8, 2017

Thursday

March 9, 2017

Friday

March 10, 2017

Saturday

March 11, 2017

Sunday

March 12, 2017

Monday

March 13, 2017

Tuesday

March 14, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search
he following code for use on your website: