Euclid Beach Day

Euclid Beach Park Day July 22nd

Unplug and celebrate old fashioned summer fun at the Cleveland History Center! Experience the nostalgia of Euclid Beach Park and the Grand Carousel. Activities include: Midway Games, Face Painting, Make & Take Crafts, Lawn Bowling, unlimited Carousel Rides and more! Bring a few extra bucks for special entertainment and snacks, including hot dogs, Euclid Beach Vanilla Frozen Custard, and Humphrey’s Popcorn Balls.