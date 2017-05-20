Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula

On Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st, 2017 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm Heritage Farms will transform into Fairy Days at Heritage Farms!

Fairy magic arrived this week on the early spring winds. Preparations have begun at Heritage Farms for their 6th annual Fairy Days Festival. It’s time to gather materials for Fairy House building. Teacups are being washed and readied for Tea Cup Gardens of all shapes and sizes. Fairies will be everywhere on the Farm!

Flitter the Flower Fairy will be here to lead the morning costume parade and to dance in the Fairy Circle with her new Fairy Friends. In the afternoon watch for visits from the Tooth Fairy and our silent and mysterious Bubble Fairy. There will be Fairy Games to play, Glitter Wings to decorate and much much more.

NEW this year is the Fairy Magic Market where all fairy lovers young and old will find Fairy container gardens, wings, crowns and other costume crafts, items for your own Fairy Garden at home, sweet Fairy treats and more. Miss Sue will be in the market creating beautiful designs for Fairy Friend faces. Don’t miss this truly magical weekend at Heritage Farms. For more information, visit our website Heritage Farms or call us at 330.657.2330

Admission: $8.00 for children (must be accompanied by a paying adult) and $3.00 for adults (crafts not included in adult admission)

Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264 (330) 657-2330

http://www.heritagefarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/HeritageFarmsPeninsula

https://twitter.com/heritagefarmsoh

https://www.instagram.com/heritagefarmspeninsula