Fall Festival

Ramseyer Farms 3488 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691

Come visit Ramseyer Farms where family-friendly fun is the focus. Starting the last full weekend in September and each weekend in October, Ramseyer Farms holds a fall festival! With two giant corn mazes, corn slides, Hide & Slide Hill with tunnels and 60 foot slides, hayrides, animals, pedal cart race tracks, pumpkin picking, and so much more there is something for everyone to enjoy. Bringing a group? Rent a bonfire site to top off the day with gooey S’mores or roasted hotdogs! Tent rentals are also available for a group picnic or other event gatherings. Spend a fall day in beautiful country surroundings, making memories for all ages.

Visit our website for more information and hours!

Ramseyer Farms 3488 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691

330-264-0264

