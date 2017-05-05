First Friday Networking ON THE GO

to Google Calendar - First Friday Networking ON THE GO - 2017-05-05 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Networking ON THE GO - 2017-05-05 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Friday Networking ON THE GO - 2017-05-05 08:00:00 iCalendar - First Friday Networking ON THE GO - 2017-05-05 08:00:00

Great Lakes Honda 43 Pruitt Ave, Akron, Ohio 44310

8 Chambers of Commerce Business Leader Networking reception. Coffee and breakfast treats! Free!

Info

Great Lakes Honda 43 Pruitt Ave, Akron, Ohio 44310 View Map

Business & Career

Visit Event Website

3309296756

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - First Friday Networking ON THE GO - 2017-05-05 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Networking ON THE GO - 2017-05-05 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Friday Networking ON THE GO - 2017-05-05 08:00:00 iCalendar - First Friday Networking ON THE GO - 2017-05-05 08:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

April 24, 2017

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search