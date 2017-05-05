First Friday Networking ON THE GO

8 Chambers of Commerce Business Leader Networking reception. Coffee and breakfast treats! Free!
Info
Great Lakes Honda 43 Pruitt Ave, Akron, Ohio 44310 View Map
please enable javascript to view
Great Lakes Honda 43 Pruitt Ave, Akron, Ohio 44310
8 Chambers of Commerce Business Leader Networking reception. Coffee and breakfast treats! Free!
Great Lakes Honda 43 Pruitt Ave, Akron, Ohio 44310 View Map
please enable javascript to view
Art & ExhibitionsThreads of the Past: Art Exhibit
-
Concerts & Live MusicBLU Jazz+ presents Xavier Breaker Coalition
Charity & FundraisersDreaming of Higher Education 5K
-
Health & WellnessWorld Tai Chi and Qigong Day
-
Charity & FundraisersCommunity Shred Day
-
Festivals & FairsYour Journeys with Autism
-
Baker Media Group