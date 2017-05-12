Food Truck Fridays Frenzy!

We're kicking off the summer and another season of Akron Food Truck Fridays with a Frenzy! Stop by the Child Guidance & Family Solutions parking lot to try 10+ local trucks and enjoy live entertainment. Try a little of everything, decide your favorites, and come back to see them again this summer during the lunch hour! Eat your favorites and support Child Guidance & Family Solutions! All trucks and vendors donate a portion of their proceeds to support the work we do for children in our community who suffer from issues such as bullying, abuse, trauma, concerns for suicide, and other challenges to their mental and emotional well-being. Growing up isn’t an easy journey; CG&FS is here to help every child find their own path. Share the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1130355393739549/