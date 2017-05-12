Food Truck Fridays Frenzy!

to Google Calendar - Food Truck Fridays Frenzy! - 2017-05-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food Truck Fridays Frenzy! - 2017-05-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food Truck Fridays Frenzy! - 2017-05-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Food Truck Fridays Frenzy! - 2017-05-12 16:00:00

Child Guidance & Family Solutions 18 N. Forge St., Akron, Ohio 44304

We're kicking off the summer and another season of Akron Food Truck Fridays with a Frenzy! Stop by the Child Guidance & Family Solutions parking lot to try 10+ local trucks and enjoy live entertainment. Try a little of everything, decide your favorites, and come back to see them again this summer during the lunch hour! Eat your favorites and support Child Guidance & Family Solutions! All trucks and vendors donate a portion of their proceeds to support the work we do for children in our community who suffer from issues such as bullying, abuse, trauma, concerns for suicide, and other challenges to their mental and emotional well-being. Growing up isn’t an easy journey; CG&FS is here to help every child find their own path. Share the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1130355393739549/

Info

Child Guidance & Family Solutions 18 N. Forge St., Akron, Ohio 44304 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

3307620591

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Food Truck Fridays Frenzy! - 2017-05-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food Truck Fridays Frenzy! - 2017-05-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food Truck Fridays Frenzy! - 2017-05-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Food Truck Fridays Frenzy! - 2017-05-12 16:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

April 24, 2017

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search