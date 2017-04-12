Free Lunchtime Tai Chi

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Free Lunchtime Tai Chi at Akron Art Museum

Offers De-Stressing with NG Energy

on Wellness Wednesdays, April 12 & 19, 12:15-1:00 p.m

AKRON, OH - Join NG Energy and use your lunch hour to de-stress and get moving. Free Lunchtime Tai Chi is being offered on Wellness Wednesdays, April 12 and 19, 12:15 – 1:00 pm, in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden. The program will be led by NG Energy Founder and Certified Tai Chi and Qigong Instructor Nancy Gardner.

This community wellness program introduces you to breathing and movement techniques that will boost energy, improve balance and help reduce and manage stress.

Event details are available on the Akron Art Museum calendar https://akronartmuseum.org/calendar/ or at www.ngenergy.us or by emailing nancyg@ngenergy.us or calling 330-945-5533.

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

