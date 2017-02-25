Future Planning: Legal & Financial Tools

What you need to know about legal and financial tools. Learn from Attorney Kate Williams and Magistrate Nicole Walker from Probate Court about guardianships, wills, trusts and other legal and financial tools to help your child in adulthood. It is never too early to start learning and planning.

ATTEND THIS WORKSHOP IF:

You have a child with special needs who may need support their entire life.

You want to learn about guardianships from a lawyer AND the Probate Court.

You want to find out about the STABLE account, to help your child as they enter Adulthood.

You want to know how to provide for your child after you’re gone: trusts and wills.

SPEAKERS:

Attorney Kate Williams, Williams Elder Law

“Kate,” received her Bachelor of Arts from John Carroll University in 2004, where she graduated cum laude. Ms. Williams went on to study law at the University of Dayton School of Law and earned her Juris Doctor in 2007. Ms. Williams devotes much of her estate planning practice to helping clients navigate the issues that arise with aging and with the cost of care associated with long term disabilities. In addition, she assists families in developing plans for those with special needs. She enjoys helping families plan for the future.

Nicole A. Walker, Magistrate/Judicial Attorney, Summit County Probate Court

Niki Walker received her law degree from the University Of Akron School Of Law. She began her career as an Assistant Prosecutor with the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office in the Felony Division. In 2013, Niki followed Judge Stormer to the Summit County Probate Court where she serves as a judicial attorney/magistrate.

CHILDCARE IS AVAILABLE: All ages are invited to participate in structured activities led by educators and volunteers during the workshop.

Parents and children must be registered to participate.

$25 Workshop Series Only (2 Attendees & 1 Set of Materials) / $55 Family Rate (2 Attendees With Childcare)

Register at www.autismakron.org

REGISTRATION CLOSES FEBRUARY 20

*A minimum of 10 participants is required to hold this workshop.