Gardening Gurus: Floral Container Design

Shop for spring plants at Stan Hywet’s annual plant sale, and learn how to create containerized plantings for your own space. Consult with a horticulture staff member and learn some planting and design tricks in small to large containers, to give your property a new look. The class will meet just off the Carriage House Courtyard. A self-guided tour of the grounds is included in admission. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Akron. 1-2 p.m. $10-$22.