Gardening Gurus: Floral Container Design

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Shop for spring plants at Stan Hywet’s annual plant sale, and learn how to create containerized plantings for your own space. Consult with a horticulture staff member and learn some planting and design tricks in small to large containers, to give your property a new look. The class will meet just off the Carriage House Courtyard. A self-guided tour of the grounds is included in admission. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Akron. 1-2 p.m. $10-$22.

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

