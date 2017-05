× Expand Derek Blanks

This sultry-voiced soul singer began pursuing her solo career in 1989 after scoring massive hits with the Pips. Known fondly as the “Empress of Soul,” Knight has given voice to multiple R&B hits, including “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $54-$90. www.livenation.com.