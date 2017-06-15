Golf Academy of America Event in Akron

Learn more about Golf Academy of America, the oldest and largest 2-year college, with curriculum specifically designed to train students for success in the $76B golf industry.
• Learn about jobs and careers in the golf industry and the specific skills needed for success.
• Understand how Golf Academy of America and New England College of Business have partnered together to change golf industry education.
• Hear why one of the top golf schools in America hires Golf Academy of America graduates.
• Hear from PGA Professionals on the value of golf-specific training focused on the game, business and technology aspects of the golf industry.
• Check out the Golf Academy of America Top 100 Alumni and their career paths in the industry.
Schedule of Events:
6:30 - Registration - Historic Firestone Country Club
7:00 - Putting Clinic
7:45 - Educational and Career Opportunities in Changing Golf Industry
Hors d'oeuvres and soft drinks provided.
Contact person:
Adam Riedel, Associate Director of Admissions, (adam.riedel@golfacademy.edu) 843-445-5010 x 4210
Info
Firestone Country Club 452 E. Warner Road, Akron, Ohio View Map
