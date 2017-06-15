Golf Academy of America Event in Akron

Learn more about Golf Academy of America, the oldest and largest 2-year college, with curriculum specifically designed to train students for success in the $76B golf industry.

• Learn about jobs and careers in the golf industry and the specific skills needed for success.

• Understand how Golf Academy of America and New England College of Business have partnered together to change golf industry education.

• Hear why one of the top golf schools in America hires Golf Academy of America graduates.

• Hear from PGA Professionals on the value of golf-specific training focused on the game, business and technology aspects of the golf industry.

• Check out the Golf Academy of America Top 100 Alumni and their career paths in the industry.

Schedule of Events:

6:30 - Registration - Historic Firestone Country Club

7:00 - Putting Clinic

7:45 - Educational and Career Opportunities in Changing Golf Industry

Hors d'oeuvres and soft drinks provided.

Contact person:

Adam Riedel, Associate Director of Admissions, (adam.riedel@golfacademy.edu) 843-445-5010 x 4210