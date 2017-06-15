Golf Academy of America Event in Akron

to Google Calendar - Golf Academy of America Event in Akron - 2017-06-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Golf Academy of America Event in Akron - 2017-06-15 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Golf Academy of America Event in Akron - 2017-06-15 18:30:00 iCalendar - Golf Academy of America Event in Akron - 2017-06-15 18:30:00

Firestone Country Club 452 E. Warner Road, Akron, Ohio

Learn more about Golf Academy of America, the oldest and largest 2-year college, with curriculum specifically designed to train students for success in the $76B golf industry.

• Learn about jobs and careers in the golf industry and the specific skills needed for success.

• Understand how Golf Academy of America and New England College of Business have partnered together to change golf industry education.

• Hear why one of the top golf schools in America hires Golf Academy of America graduates.

• Hear from PGA Professionals on the value of golf-specific training focused on the game, business and technology aspects of the golf industry.

• Check out the Golf Academy of America Top 100 Alumni and their career paths in the industry.

Schedule of Events:

6:30 - Registration - Historic Firestone Country Club

7:00 - Putting Clinic

7:45 - Educational and Career Opportunities in Changing Golf Industry

Hors d'oeuvres and soft drinks provided.

Contact person:

Adam Riedel, Associate Director of Admissions, (adam.riedel@golfacademy.edu) 843-445-5010 x 4210

Info

Firestone Country Club 452 E. Warner Road, Akron, Ohio View Map

Sports

Visit Event Website

843-445-5010 x 4210

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Golf Academy of America Event in Akron - 2017-06-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Golf Academy of America Event in Akron - 2017-06-15 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Golf Academy of America Event in Akron - 2017-06-15 18:30:00 iCalendar - Golf Academy of America Event in Akron - 2017-06-15 18:30:00

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

June 1, 2017

Friday

June 2, 2017

Saturday

June 3, 2017

Sunday

June 4, 2017

Monday

June 5, 2017

Tuesday

June 6, 2017

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search