Grand Illusion: A Magical Odyssey - Cleveland Play House Annual Benefit

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Cleveland Play House is America’s first regional theatre and the recipient of the 2015 Regional Theatre Tony Award. CPH’s annual benefit is its signature fundraising event, and all proceeds benefit artistic and educational programs. Tickets include cocktails, live entertainment, dinner, and dancing. There are Corporate sponsorships, Table sponsorships, individual tickets, and sponsorship naming rights opportunities available. Each level of sponsorship includes various benefits and recognition.

Corporate and Table sponsorships are available at these levels:

$25,000 – 16 tickets

$15,000 – 12 tickets

$10,000 – 10 tickets

$5,000 – 8 tickets

$3,500 – 4 tickets

Individual Tickets

$1,000

$500

$300

Honorary Chairs: Sally and Bob Gries

Event Co-Chairs: Rick Knapp and Kathy Hogg

Presenting Sponsor: KeyBank

All tickets include complimentary valet parking. For more information on corporate sponsorship opportunities, contact Geoff Masten, Associate Director of Development at 216.400.7037 or gmasten@clevelandplayhouse.com.

