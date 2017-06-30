Grand Opening of ScanWorks

ScanWorks is Opening its Doors in Cuyahoga Falls!

That’s right! ScanWorks is opening its first retail location and we are throwing a party on June 30!

The celebration will kick-off with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Noon with Mayor Don Walters and the Chamber of Commerce. This will be right outside our front door at 1630 Schiller Ave #1 in Cuyahoga Falls. We will continue the festivities with an open house continuing through 6 p.m.

This is an event you will not want to miss!

We will have

* Refreshments

* Music

* Tours

* Spinning prize wheel

* Face painting

* Balloon animals

* Snow cones. Yes, snow cones!!

Bring the whole family and help us celebrate this special occasion!

We are truly excited to be part of the vibrant business community in Cuyahoga Falls. We are located just one block east of Portage Crossing. So we are very easily accessible for any type of scanning job.

We scan documents and photographs of all shapes and sizes from legal files to personal tax records to family photographs. We also make copies in both color and black and white. We sell office supplies and even some office accessories that will likely make you laugh out loud.

We hope to see you on June 30th rain or shine!!