The Summit County Historical Society is collaborating with The Spicy Lamb Farm of Peninsula Mother’s Day weekend to bring a flock of Dorset sheep back to the grounds of the Perkins Stone Mansion for the summer. The Summit County Historical Society of Akron, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 1-4 p.m., Wed.-Sat. $2-$6. For a list of upcoming events, visit www.summithistory.org/news_events.