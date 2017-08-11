Growing Up Akron

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. 529 Grant Street, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44311

Akron's favorite summer fundraiser is back for its 8th year! Join Honorary Chairs, Marc & Sylvia Trundle, at Growing Up Akron this August, hosted by Child Guidance & Family Solutions and presented by the Margaret Clark Morgan Foundation.

This isn’t your typical fundraiser! This is Akron. So leave the tux at home and enjoy a night full of food from iconic Akron eateries, live music from local band Roxxymoron, special attractions and much more. Make your reservation and celebrate the spirit of Akron!

Individuals can attend for $60, and there are several sponsorship opportunities if you'd like to support CG&FS while promoting your business or organization. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time

*This is an adult only event, you must be 21 years old to attend.*

Info
Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. 529 Grant Street, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44311 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
3307620591
please enable javascript to view
