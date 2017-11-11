From Our Hands & Hearts ~ Folk Art and Antique Show

Boston Township Hall 1775 Main Street , Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Please join us for an intimate gathering of traditional Folk Art & antiques in a lovely historic setting. ~ You will find Red Ware Pottery, Handwoven Rugs, Fraktur Paintings, Samplers, Needlework and stitchery of all kinds, Mohair Rabbits and bears, baskets, Wooden Wares and more. Early buy preview: 8am -10am ($15.00) General admission 10am - 2pm ($6.00 - $1 off with any ad) ~ Boston Township Hall, 1775 Main St. Peninsula, OH

Boston Township Hall 1775 Main Street , Peninsula, Ohio 44264
