From Our Hands & Hearts ~ Folk Art and Antique Show

Please join us for an intimate gathering of traditional Folk Art & antiques in a lovely historic setting. ~ You will find Red Ware Pottery, Handwoven Rugs, Fraktur Paintings, Samplers, Needlework and stitchery of all kinds, Mohair Rabbits and bears, baskets, Wooden Wares and more. Early buy preview: 8am -10am ($15.00) General admission 10am - 2pm ($6.00 - $1 off with any ad) ~ Boston Township Hall, 1775 Main St. Peninsula, OH