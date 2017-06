The Akron location of Harris-Stanton Gallery celebrates the milestone of its 30th anniversary with a special group exhibition, featuring the best-selling international artists that have been with the gallery since its inception, as well as some exciting new artists. Harris-Stanton Gallery, 2301 W. Market St., Akron. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. www.harrisstantongallery.com.