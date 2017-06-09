Hudson Art Hop

Second Friday Art Hops are Hudson’s very own Art Walk. Artist studios and galleries in Hudson have teamed up with local businesses to host a regular monthly event for art lovers in the area with Second Friday Art Hops.

Visitors can tour working studios or art galleries in the downtown Hudson area. Peek inside an artist’s studio and see firsthand the work that’s being created in our expanding arts community.

The studios and art galleries offer a wide variety of artwork: paintings, jewelry, watercolors, oil paintings, realistic work and abstract art.