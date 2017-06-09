Hudson Art Hop

to Google Calendar - Hudson Art Hop - 2017-06-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hudson Art Hop - 2017-06-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hudson Art Hop - 2017-06-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Hudson Art Hop - 2017-06-09 17:00:00

City of Hudson Akron, Ohio 44236

Second Friday Art Hops are Hudson’s very own Art Walk. Artist studios and galleries in Hudson have teamed up with local businesses to host a regular monthly event for art lovers in the area with Second Friday Art Hops.

Visitors can tour working studios or art galleries in the downtown Hudson area. Peek inside an artist’s studio and see firsthand the work that’s being created in our expanding arts community.

The studios and art galleries offer a wide variety of artwork: paintings, jewelry, watercolors, oil paintings, realistic work and abstract art.

Info

City of Hudson Akron, Ohio 44236 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

2167892751

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Hudson Art Hop - 2017-06-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hudson Art Hop - 2017-06-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hudson Art Hop - 2017-06-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Hudson Art Hop - 2017-06-09 17:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

April 24, 2017

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search