iCan Bike Camp

This 5-day camp teaches individuals of all different abilities how to ride a two-wheel bicycle without training wheels. It is truly an amazing experience for both participants and volunteers.

Camp accepts 40 riders on a first-come, first-served basis. Riders attend the same 75 minute session each day for 5 consecutive days.

Camp Times: There are 5 sessions offered each day at 8:30 AM, 10:05 AM, 11:20 AM, 2:00 PM and 3:35 PM.

Riders use a specialized bicycle designed to teach appropriate balance for the entire 75 minutes each day while accompanied by their assigned volunteers. Riders begin indoors then transition outside to the track as their progression permits. Additionally, camp staff provide fun motivational teaching on a specially designed tandem bike that is generally well received by riders.

Requirements for participation include:

Minimum of 8 years of age by start of camp

With a diagnosed disability

Able to walk without assistive device

Able to wear a properly fitted bike helmet

Able to sidestep to both sides

Inseam of 20" or more

Weight of 220 lbs. or less

Must be able to attend all 5 days of camp

As you evaluate this program it is important to consider behavior as well. A person may be physically able to ride a bike, but if their behavior is such that they cannot be persuaded to get on the bike and follow instructions, then it is likely this program will not be beneficial.

Cost of the camp is $250 for the week. If you are paying out-of-pocket as a parent/caregiver (not using County Board of DD or third party funds), then the Autism Society of Greater Akron provides a $75 scholarship to you - making the cost $175 for the week. This scholarship is made possible through a grant from the GPD Employees' Foundation.

Parents & Volunteers need to attend an Orientation Meeting on Sunday, July 9 at 4pm at Copley High School. This is an important time for parents to learn about the program, ask questions and volunteers receive initial training at this session.

Please go to https://autismakron.org/bike for more information and to complete the camp application