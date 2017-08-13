James Marron, Guitar

Wadsworth Public Library 132 Broad St, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281

Join Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) with a musical journey through time with “A History of the Guitar” as Akron-based James Marron (guitar) presents music from the Renaissance, Baroque, Classical, Romantic and Contemporary periods on August 13. Marron will briefly discuss the development of the instrument as well as the change in musical style throughout history. A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music in NYC, Marron has performed in Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Canada and throughout the United States. Marron is on the faculty at University of Akron.

Wadsworth Public Library 132 Broad St, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281 View Map

