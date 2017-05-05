Jane's Walk Akron

Jane’s Walk is a series of citizen-led neighborhood walking tours. Named after urban activist and writer Jane Jacobs, Jane's Walks are annually held, internationally, during the first weekend in May to coincide with her birthday. Jane’s Walk cultivates a broad understanding of how cities develop, function, and thrive. It works to advance walkable neighborhoods, increase urban literacy, and promote neighborhood cohesion, civic engagement and leadership. Jane believed that “You’ve got to get out and walk” to know what will make your neighborhood and city a healthy, thriving place to be!

On May 5 -7, 2017 walks will be led throughout Akron. Residents are welcomed and encouraged to join in on the walk to connect with one another, share information, and learn about their neighborhoods. All are welcome!

Participating neighborhoods include Middlebury, Wallhaven, Highland Square, West Akron (Copley Road), Downtown Akron, Cascade Valley, and North Hill. Visit the website (http://janeswalk.org/united-states/akron-oh/) to learn more about the details of the walks, including exact dates, times, locations, and themes.

Interested in leading a walk? Visit the website to sign up!