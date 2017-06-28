Jennifer Koh, violin

to Google Calendar - Jennifer Koh, violin - 2017-06-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jennifer Koh, violin - 2017-06-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jennifer Koh, violin - 2017-06-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Jennifer Koh, violin - 2017-06-28 19:30:00

Ludwig Recital Hall, Center of Performing Arts at Kent State University 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent, Ohio 44242

Violinist Jennifer Koh, the 2017 Kent/Blossom Music Festival Kulas Guest Artist, is recognized for her intense, commanding performances, delivered with dazzling virtuosity and technical assurance. An adventurous musician, she collaborates with artists of multiple disciplines and curates projects that find connections between music of all eras from traditional to contemporary. She believes that all the arts and music of the past and present form a continuum and has premiered over 50 works written especially for her.

Featuring masterworks for solo violin, Ms. Koh will present a recital on Wednesday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a post-concert reception. Ms. Koh will also present free masterclasses on Tuesday and Thursday of that week as part of three-day residency. Times to be announced. All events will take place in Ludwig Recital Hall, 1325 Theatre Drive in the Center for Performing Arts on the Kent State University Kent campus. Free parking.

Sonata for Solo Violin No. 2 in A Minor, BWV 1003 by J.S. Bach

Dissolve, O My Heart (2010) by Missy Mazzoli

Sequenza VIII for Solo Violin (1976) by Luciano Berio

Partita for Solo Violin No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004 by J.S. Bach

*Repertoire subject to change.

Subscriptions and single tickets are now available! Please call the Performing Arts Box Office at 330-672-2787 or visit http://www.kent.edu/blossom/ticket-information. A five-concert subscription is only $85 for adults and $60 for seniors-that’s a $15 savings! Single tickets are also available at $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for college students with a valid ID. We offer FREE tickets for students 18 and under!

Info

Ludwig Recital Hall, Center of Performing Arts at Kent State University 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent, Ohio 44242 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

330-672-2787

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Jennifer Koh, violin - 2017-06-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jennifer Koh, violin - 2017-06-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jennifer Koh, violin - 2017-06-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Jennifer Koh, violin - 2017-06-28 19:30:00

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

June 6, 2017

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search