Jennifer Koh, violin

Violinist Jennifer Koh, the 2017 Kent/Blossom Music Festival Kulas Guest Artist, is recognized for her intense, commanding performances, delivered with dazzling virtuosity and technical assurance. An adventurous musician, she collaborates with artists of multiple disciplines and curates projects that find connections between music of all eras from traditional to contemporary. She believes that all the arts and music of the past and present form a continuum and has premiered over 50 works written especially for her.

Featuring masterworks for solo violin, Ms. Koh will present a recital on Wednesday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a post-concert reception. Ms. Koh will also present free masterclasses on Tuesday and Thursday of that week as part of three-day residency. Times to be announced. All events will take place in Ludwig Recital Hall, 1325 Theatre Drive in the Center for Performing Arts on the Kent State University Kent campus. Free parking.

Sonata for Solo Violin No. 2 in A Minor, BWV 1003 by J.S. Bach

Dissolve, O My Heart (2010) by Missy Mazzoli

Sequenza VIII for Solo Violin (1976) by Luciano Berio

Partita for Solo Violin No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004 by J.S. Bach

*Repertoire subject to change.

Subscriptions and single tickets are now available! Please call the Performing Arts Box Office at 330-672-2787 or visit http://www.kent.edu/blossom/ticket-information. A five-concert subscription is only $85 for adults and $60 for seniors-that’s a $15 savings! Single tickets are also available at $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for college students with a valid ID. We offer FREE tickets for students 18 and under!