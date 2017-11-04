The Jewelry Box Desserts and Deals

Throughout the year Access has been collecting gently used costume jewelry. All jewelry will be professionally cleaned and sold at The Jewelry Box one day sale on November 4, 2017. All costume jewelry will be one low price of $5! We will also have local jewelry artists and a fine jewelry room. ALL proceeds benefit ACCESS Shelter for women and children

Help us close out the Jewelry Box Event with discounted jewelry and delicious treats. The event will be from 6-8 PM and tickets will be 25 dollars.

For more information please follow the link provided below:

http://www.access-shelter.org/events/general/the-jewelry-box-presented-by-fred-martin-superstore