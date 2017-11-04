The Jewelry Box Public Sale

Please join us for The Jewelry Box presented by Fred Martin Superstore! Throughout the year we have been collecting gently used costume jewelry. All jewelry will be professionally cleaned and sold at The Jewelry Box one day sale on November 4, 2017. All costume jewelry will be one low price of $5! We will also have local jewelry artists and a fine jewelry room. ALL proceeds benefit ACCESS Shelter for women and children.

Please follow the link below for more information.

http://www.access-shelter.org/events/general/the-jewelry-box-presented-by-fred-martin-superstore