The Jewelry Box Public Sale

Akron/Fairlawn DoubleTree 3150 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333

Please join us for The Jewelry Box presented by Fred Martin Superstore! Throughout the year we have been collecting gently used costume jewelry. All jewelry will be professionally cleaned and sold at The Jewelry Box one day sale on November 4, 2017. All costume jewelry will be one low price of $5! We will also have local jewelry artists and a fine jewelry room. ALL proceeds benefit ACCESS Shelter for women and children.

http://www.access-shelter.org/events/general/the-jewelry-box-presented-by-fred-martin-superstore

3303760997

