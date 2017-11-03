The Jewelry Box VIP Event

Akron/Fairlawn DoubleTree 3150 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333

Throughout the year Access has been collecting gently used costume jewelry. All jewelry will be professionally cleaned and sold at The Jewelry Box one day sale on November 4, 2017. All costume jewelry will be one low price of $5! We will also have local jewelry artists and a fine jewelry room. ALL proceeds benefit ACCESS Shelter for women and children

Want to shop "The Jewelry Box" before everyone else? Attend our VIP event on Friday, November 3rd from 6-8 pm. Enjoy wine/beer and hors d’oeuvres along with live music as you shop our fabulous fashion jewelry offered at one low price! Bring your friends, for a great evening out to benefit ACCESS Shelter for women and children! Stay tuned for more information. Last year's event SOLD OUT weeks in advance so make sure to get your tickets early this year.

http://www.access-shelter.org/events/general/the-jewelry-box-presented-by-fred-martin-superstore

Akron/Fairlawn DoubleTree 3150 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333

3303760997

