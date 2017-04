Now in its fifth year, Sirens of Spring started as a co-bill tour featuring Mama's Black Sheep and Christine Havrilla and has expanded to include other artists in select cities along the way. Later in the evening, enjoy the Record Party, an Akron-based, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s cover band performing vintage pop music. Jilly’s Music Room, Akron. 6:30 p.m.-Midnight. Free.