Your Journeys with Autism

FREE Workshop - Benefits Residents of Medina, Portage & Summit County
There will be something for everyone at this workshop whether you are just beginning your journey with a new diagnosis or looking for insight into the autism journey from the perspective of self-advocates and parents of those on the spectrum.
ATTEND THIS WORKSHOP TO:
• Learn more about Autism at the Autism 101!
• Hear self-advocates share what they wish their friends and family knew.
• Meet other parents who will share the journey from their experiences.
• Visit the resource fair to find out about local agencies that can help.
PRESENTATION SCHEDULE:
9:30 AM to 12:30 PM-Resource Fair
10:00 AM - Autism 101 by Autism Society of Greater Akron
11:00 AM - Panel of Self-Advocates and Parents of Those on the Spectrum - Moderated by Autism Society of Greater Akron
No RSVP is required to attend the workshop.
PARKING in the lot in front of the Student Center is free on weekends.
PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS:
Autism Society of Greater Akron
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from Kent State
Autism Connections from Kent State
Summit DD
Medina DD
Portage DD
Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities
Family and Community Services
Info
Kent State University Student Center 1075 Risman Drive , Kent, Ohio 44242 View Map
