Your Journeys with Autism

FREE Workshop - Benefits Residents of Medina, Portage & Summit County

There will be something for everyone at this workshop whether you are just beginning your journey with a new diagnosis or looking for insight into the autism journey from the perspective of self-advocates and parents of those on the spectrum.

ATTEND THIS WORKSHOP TO:

• Learn more about Autism at the Autism 101!

• Hear self-advocates share what they wish their friends and family knew.

• Meet other parents who will share the journey from their experiences.

• Visit the resource fair to find out about local agencies that can help.

PRESENTATION SCHEDULE:

9:30 AM to 12:30 PM-Resource Fair

10:00 AM - Autism 101 by Autism Society of Greater Akron

11:00 AM - Panel of Self-Advocates and Parents of Those on the Spectrum - Moderated by Autism Society of Greater Akron

No RSVP is required to attend the workshop.

PARKING in the lot in front of the Student Center is free on weekends.

PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS:

Autism Society of Greater Akron

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from Kent State

Autism Connections from Kent State

Summit DD

Medina DD

Portage DD

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities

Family and Community Services